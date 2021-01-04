Study finds pandemic has taken mental toll on adolescents

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's not just senior citizens that are experiencing loneliness during the pandemic.

Turns out, so are our children.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry warns physical isolation is making kids lonely.

The Journal warns those feelings may lag long after the pandemic is over.

Distance learning is creating a variety of obstacles for students, from lack of structure to social isolation.

KIMT News 3 spoke with one student who says she misses the hustle and bustle of life with her regular in-person school schedule.

While some kids don't mind the changes, some are not adjusting well.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness says to watch for severe risk-taking behavior, significant weight loss, excessive use of drugs or alcohol, and drastic mood swings.

A John Marshall senior tells KIMT News 3 she wishes she wouldn't have taken her life pre-pandemic for granted.

"It's really isolating and kind of lonely just waking up every day and turning on my computer and staring at a screen for hours. And then doing homework right after that, still in my room, and only coming out for dinner. It's really draining. I feel more alone than ever," Isabella Ostman says.

She says there's nothing to look forward to at school anymore and she really misses that.

She hopes to be back at school in-person soon.

John Marshall High School students returned to school today following the holiday break, but all classes are still online.