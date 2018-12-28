Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Study: drinking alcohol or coffee moderately could extend your life

The University of California-Irvine's "90+ Study" finding those who drink moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who didn't

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 9:59 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you're a coffee addict or enjoy a glass of red wine daily, listen up.

The "90+ Study" began in 2003, and one major discovery, which is causing a stir on social media, found those who drink moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who didn't. Another surprising finding from the study, conducted by the University of California-Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders, found that people who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than normal or underweight people in their 70s.

Chad Leer is the owner of Stampede's Sports Bar & Grill in Mason City, and says his grandfather still drinks a beer a day at the young age of 97.

"Studies are proving that red wine and beer is good for you in small amounts. Drink responsibly, in other words."

More than 1,600 people have enrolled in the study, with one goal to determine factors associated with longevity, such as food, activities and lifestyles.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Rain and drizzle will turn into snow for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Charles City staff discuss new city hall

Image

Byron fire causes water concerns

Image

Year in Review: Darkest days of 2018

Image

Free food at YMCA

Image

Thursday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Isabella Basco with driving tips

Image

Preparing for Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Air ducts cleaned for those in need

Image

Hospitals to post costs online

Image

Study Suggests Drinking Coffee or Alcohol Could Extend Life

Community Events