Study: drinking alcohol or coffee moderately could extend your life

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you're a coffee addict or enjoy a glass of red wine daily, listen up.

The "90+ Study" began in 2003, and one major discovery, which is causing a stir on social media, found those who drink moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who didn't. Another surprising finding from the study, conducted by the University of California-Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders, found that people who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than normal or underweight people in their 70s.

Chad Leer is the owner of Stampede's Sports Bar & Grill in Mason City, and says his grandfather still drinks a beer a day at the young age of 97.

"Studies are proving that red wine and beer is good for you in small amounts. Drink responsibly, in other words."

More than 1,600 people have enrolled in the study, with one goal to determine factors associated with longevity, such as food, activities and lifestyles.