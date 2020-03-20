Clear
BREAKING NEWS Albert Lea school employee tests positive for Coronavirus Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Study claims link between temperature, humidity, and infectiousness of COVID-19

The study is not peer reviewed, but does offer some sound data

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 6:15 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Warmer temperatures and higher levels of humidity are directly related to lower infection rates of both the common cold and influenza. But does the same hold true for COVID-19? 

Experts have urged caution in assuming that the warm summer months will help curb the spread of coronavirus, as there still remain many unknowns concerning this virus.

But a new study does show there is at least some truth to this talking point.

The researchers looked at infection rates of COVID-19 in cities across China between January 21st - 23rd, before the national lock down was issued. They found higher infection rates in cities with colder and drier weather. They also accounted for population density and health care quality in these calculations.

The paper is not peer reviewed, and will need to be replicated in other settings, but does offer a glimpse at the behavior of coronavirus.

By all means though, practices like social distancing will do more to curb the spread of Coronavirus than weather ever will.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Get ready for a chilly Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lighting up downtown Rochester with love

Image

New COVID-19 testing site in Rochester

Image

How Temperature and Humidity Impacts Spread of Coronavirus

Image

Census 2020 Impacted by Coronavirus

Image

Four killed in Austin crash, including two kids

Image

26 new Coronavirus cases in Minnesota

Image

Rochester restaurants rally to support local businesses

Image

Chatfield students lend a helping hand

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temps recovering for the weekend

Community Events