Study claims link between temperature, humidity, and infectiousness of COVID-19

Warmer temperatures and higher levels of humidity are directly related to lower infection rates of both the common cold and influenza. But does the same hold true for COVID-19?

Experts have urged caution in assuming that the warm summer months will help curb the spread of coronavirus, as there still remain many unknowns concerning this virus.

But a new study does show there is at least some truth to this talking point.

The researchers looked at infection rates of COVID-19 in cities across China between January 21st - 23rd, before the national lock down was issued. They found higher infection rates in cities with colder and drier weather. They also accounted for population density and health care quality in these calculations.

The paper is not peer reviewed, and will need to be replicated in other settings, but does offer a glimpse at the behavior of coronavirus.

By all means though, practices like social distancing will do more to curb the spread of Coronavirus than weather ever will.