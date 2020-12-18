Study: Iowa has 3rd smallest increase in weekly unemployment claims in the U.S.

MASON CITY, Iowa - While the pandemic has caused an increase in unemployment rates nationwide, there is cause for optimism locally.

According to a new WalletHub study, Iowa is now ranked with the 3rd smallest number of new and weekly claims out of any state. In addition, Iowa Workforce Development says that initial unemployment insurance claims dropped from just over 10,000 to just under 7,000 as of the week of December 6, and continuing claims fell by nearly 4,000.

Throughout the pandemic, QPS Employment has been diligently working to connect those that are out of work with much needed and high demand jobs like production and manufacturing.

"A lot of the manufacturers around here that employ large amounts of people are still producing different products that are essential and vital even with a pandemic going on, so that's something we've seen," branch manager Lexi Adams says.

While hiring has been put somewhat on hold during the holiday season, Adams says there hasn't been a huge slowdown of jobs this year.

"There were definitely times were a bit slower, companies had to halt hiring for a bit. It hasn't slowed down a ton and we're definitely still hiring for companies. I know we're getting into the holidays, that's normal when companies shut down. But we've definitely continued hiring."

Construction remains the largest source of claims, followed by manufacturing, and self-employed and independent contractors.

In Minnesota, the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.4% in November according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, down two-tenths of a percentage pint from October. Keep in mind this data was collected before in-person service at restaurants and bars was paused, and fitness and entertainment centers were temporarily closed.

Nationally, the unemployment rate fell to 6.7% last month.