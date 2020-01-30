Studies show more people went to the library than the movie theater in 2019

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Adults took an average of 10.5 trips to libraries and only 5.3 trips to the movies in 2019.

According to a Gallop poll conducted in December, an adult is more likely to head to the library and open a new book rather than going to see a movie. The average age group who visits the library the most are adults between 18 and 29 with ​women reported going to the library twice as often as men.

A lot of factors can play into this between the cost, new streaming devices you can have in your home and just being interactive with others. KIMT asked some readers from the Rochester Public Library what they thought. "The library is a cool place to go because you can learn, meet people, things like that," said Paul Schmidt. "At movie theaters, you go there, sure you see the movie, have popcorn and stuff, but what are you gonna do next? At the library, you got more choices you can go to, see things, more people to talk to and more options."

Attending a live sporting event followed right behind going to the movies on the survey with an average 3.8 trips.