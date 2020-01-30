Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Studies show more people went to the library than the movie theater in 2019

Things like the cost and keeping your mind active play a role in these results.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 10:09 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Adults took an average of 10.5 trips to libraries and only 5.3 trips to the movies in 2019. 

According to a Gallop poll conducted in December, an adult is more likely to head to the library and open a new book rather than going to see a movie. The average age group who visits the library the most are adults between 18 and 29 with ​women reported going to the library twice as often as men.

A lot of factors can play into this between the cost, new streaming devices you can have in your home and just being interactive with others. KIMT asked some readers from the Rochester Public Library what they thought. "The library is a cool place to go because you can learn, meet people, things like that," said Paul Schmidt. "At movie theaters, you go there, sure you see the movie, have popcorn and stuff, but what are you gonna do next? At the library, you got more choices you can go to, see things, more people to talk to and more options."

Attending a live sporting event followed right behind going to the movies on the survey with an average 3.8 trips.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Another foggy morning commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Elder care and vulnerable adult protection act

Image

Libraries seeing more visitors than movie theaters

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

SAW:Alyssa Ustby

Image

West Hancock girls hope to finish the season strong

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/29

Image

Governor Tim Walz visits John Marshall

Image

Organ donations up in Iowa

Image

New additions at Cascade Lake park

Image

Mayor Pete in Mason City

Community Events