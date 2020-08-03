Students will be back in class at Rochester Catholic Schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Catholic Schools is planning to start the new school year on August 31 with students in class.

The school district has issued a statement saying:

“Our 2020-21 School Year Task Force, in conjunction with representatives from the Institute for Environmental Assessment (IEA) and local medical professionals, are regularly meeting to incorporate plans and guidelines for this school year.”

“We will continue to plan for multiple scenarios in this rapidly changing environment and quickly adapt our instructional method at any point, if needed.”

Rochester Catholic Schools has also issued a general guideline for how school operations will be conducted. To view that guideline, click here.