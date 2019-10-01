Clear
Students tour area manufacturing companies for Manufacturing Week

Student loan debt is an ongoing concern for students, and a national workforce shortage is an ongoing problem for companies.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 5:58 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday through Thursday, more than 500 students from 15 Southeastern Minnesota schools are touring 30 manufacturing companies in the region. Manufacturing Week opens students eyes to the possibility of a career in manufacturing, often only requiring a two-year degree. Student loan debt is an ongoing concern for students, and a national workforce shortage is an ongoing problem for companies.

This is the second year Rochester Area Economic Development (RAEDI) has organized these field trips.

A group toured Domaille Engineering on Tuesday.

"Finding skilled folks has been a challenge. For some time now, a 4 year degree has been the preferred route for a lot of guidance counselors to steer students. We're hoping folks will see there's another path here and maybe a 2 year technical degree can fill some of their needs," says Domaille Engineering President and CEO Tim Kanne.

"It's important in my world with economic development, we're trying to help businesses like Domaille grow and expand and be successful. To do that they need workforce. They need employees. We also look for new opportunities to locate businesses here and when they're looking around and you don't have a workforce, that's a problem," says Ryan Nolander, President of RAEDI.

