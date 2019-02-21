Students taking part in National Career and Technical Education Signing Day

MASON CITY, Iowa - A new group of students are set to jump into industrial programs at North Iowa Area Community College, and they're joining a field that is seeing a need for more workers.

Students from many districts around North Iowa came to the college for the National Career and Technical Education Letter Signing Day, inking to complete an agricultural or industrial technology program. NIACC was one of nearly 30 community colleges nationwide that participated in the signing day, and Thursday's event marks the first time the college has participated in it.

Ian Gobeli and his parents attended today's event. The Junior from West Hancock High School is going into the welding program, and is excited about the opportunities that could come after graduation.

"It's a head start, and then you get your foot in the door in many places. They get good employment rates afterward and you can figure out what you're doing. They have a good hands on program and work with their students."

Kennedy Reynolds from Hampton-Dumont High School is joining the diesel tech program. At a young age, she wanted to find a career that would allow her to work with her hands.

"Ever since I was little, I've always worked on race cars with my Dad, and I figured I know a lot about working on automotives, so let's try something different."

During a visit and tour with Sukup employees at their Sheffield facility Thursday morning, the National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons says that there is already a shortage in the workforce for some positions, and the manufacturing industry needs to recruit the next generation of workers.

"There are 428,000 open positions nationwide. Over the course of the next 10 years, we're going to have to fill about 2.4 million jobs that will go unfilled if we don't have folks with the right skills."

Reynolds adds that she's already looking forward to her future career.

"I have a job right now with Skyline Materials, so I just plan to stay with them and work in the shop."

According to the Association for Career and Technical Education, graduates with technical or applied science Associate Degrees outearned graduates with a Bachelor's Degree by $2,000-$11,000.