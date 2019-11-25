Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

Students stuffing the bus for people in need

Osage Middle School's annual Thanksgiving week food drive aims to reach last year's total of 3,000 food items for the Mitchell County Food Bank

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 11:49 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

OSAGE, Iowa - When you hear the word "stuffing", a Thanksgiving turkey probably comes to mind.

But students at Osage Middle School are thinking on a much bigger scale, as they held their annual "Stuff the Bus" event at Randy's Neighborhood Market and Dollar General on Monday, collecting food and monetary donations from shoppers to benefit the Mitchell County Food Bank.
Throughout the day, six groups - three from 5th grade and three from 6th grade - have rotated in and out, asking for donations and even tagging along with shoppers getting items.

"It's pretty important to help others," 5th grader Ivy Christensen adds."

While the size of the bus has changed over the four years the drive has been going on, the Osage School District has nonetheless been able to follow through on its mission.
"I find it sad, but after working at the school for 20 years, I don't find it surprising. There's lots of families in need so this is a great way to help," teacher Tori Muller says.

The drive also helps students with public speaking skills and sense of community.

"I think it's important to promote community service, and to teach the kids how to interact with adults, and to know that this is a time to be thankful for what we have and give back as much as we can."

Muller adds that her favorite part is showing just how much generosity can be stuffed on a yellow bus.

"I also like seeing them up here and hanging out and having some down time with them. When they actually see the bus and see how much food they have to collect and that they have to donate, that's the best part."

On Tuesday, 7th and 8th grade students will be counting and delivering the food to the Food Bank.

As of Monday, Middle School Principal Sarah Leichsenring says an estimated 1,500 items have been collected from Monday's drive. By the time monetary donations are spent on food, the school is predicting they will match last year's total of around 3,000 items collected.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Warm temps now before winter roars back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Packers start hot on the road

Image

Grand Meadow holds off AC/GE

Image

Trout stocking

Image

Osage names three to All-State roster

Image

RPU considers purchasing solar energy

Image

Remembering Kolton Young

Image

Stuff the Bus

Image

Ribbon Cutting for Entrepreneurship Program

Image

K9 Training in Olmsted County

Image

Andrew Mccarthy visits Med City

Community Events