Students stuffing the bus for people in need

OSAGE, Iowa - When you hear the word "stuffing", a Thanksgiving turkey probably comes to mind.

But students at Osage Middle School are thinking on a much bigger scale, as they held their annual "Stuff the Bus" event at Randy's Neighborhood Market and Dollar General on Monday, collecting food and monetary donations from shoppers to benefit the Mitchell County Food Bank.

Throughout the day, six groups - three from 5th grade and three from 6th grade - have rotated in and out, asking for donations and even tagging along with shoppers getting items.

"It's pretty important to help others," 5th grader Ivy Christensen adds."

While the size of the bus has changed over the four years the drive has been going on, the Osage School District has nonetheless been able to follow through on its mission.

"I find it sad, but after working at the school for 20 years, I don't find it surprising. There's lots of families in need so this is a great way to help," teacher Tori Muller says.

The drive also helps students with public speaking skills and sense of community.

"I think it's important to promote community service, and to teach the kids how to interact with adults, and to know that this is a time to be thankful for what we have and give back as much as we can."

Muller adds that her favorite part is showing just how much generosity can be stuffed on a yellow bus.

"I also like seeing them up here and hanging out and having some down time with them. When they actually see the bus and see how much food they have to collect and that they have to donate, that's the best part."

On Tuesday, 7th and 8th grade students will be counting and delivering the food to the Food Bank.

As of Monday, Middle School Principal Sarah Leichsenring says an estimated 1,500 items have been collected from Monday's drive. By the time monetary donations are spent on food, the school is predicting they will match last year's total of around 3,000 items collected.