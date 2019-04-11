Clear
Students stay in school during power outage

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 8:27 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

KIMT NEWS 3- Power outages throughout the viewing area are not limited to homes. School are also having to make decisions on handle the lack of power.
Central Springs, Saint Ansgar and Northwood-Kensett were all without power Thursday.
School officials at Central Springs decided students would be better off staying in the classrooms despite not having power, internet or working phone lines.
Students could be seen maneuvering the hallways with flashlights and teachers used the natural light from the windows to teach their classes. It all worked out according to Elementary School Principal Bill Carlson.
Some students did have to take standardized testing. Carlson said many of them were able to finish before the outage at around 9 AM but it was a bit of a distraction.
“We had to move some of the classrooms around,” he said. “One of the rooms was the server room so there was a lot of beeping and noises. We moved them to the library and it all worked out.”
Carlson said they aren’t sure what caused the outage or when power will be restored.

Tracking more rain, snow, sleet, and thunderstorms.
