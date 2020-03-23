Students return home from closed college campuses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3 spoke to Asha Aden, a Rochester native who recently returned home from Luther College. Luther students are beginning their spring break this week, then resuming classes in an online distance learning format.

This is the final semester of Aden's senior year, so she's feeling bummed about not saying proper goodbyes and having final senior year experiences, but she feels closing school was the right thing to do. "It's so sad. I'm like, did I take all of this for granted? Because I would love nothing more than next monday to just be back at Luther and taking classes in person," she says.

Aden tells KIMT she was told to leave most of her belongings in the dorm to retrieve at a later date, and that commencement will happen eventually.

She's preparing to begin online class on Monday. "I think all my professors actually are really proficient in the internet and how to use it so that's not too much of a worry for me. It'll be challenging doing it in a different place. Because when I'm home i just think about being home and not school work or anything like that," she says.