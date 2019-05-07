St. Ansgar students recognizing 'Hometown Heroes' through cross-platform series

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - Sharing the story of a veteran that has sacrificed everything for their country can be intriguing and inspiring. And thanks to some students at St. Ansgar High School, they're taking a twist on how to share those stories.

The Sons of the American Legion recently approached a technology class at the school to create a series featuring "Hometown Heroes". Sgt. Arthur Beyer was the first to be featured, with students creating a sketch of his picture, as well as a video describing his life and during his time in the service, which can be accessed through scanning a QR code through a smartphone.

Sophia Merten sketched the charcoal print of Beyer, who is one of ten Iowans that have received a Medal of Honor for their service. With combining techonology, art, and even industrial technology (with the QR code created through a laser), she says it's important to tie in all elements together to tell a compelling story.

"I think it's really neat how we can use all of our different aspects and use programs that we have here at St. Ansgar and showcase in one of these little projects, and how well we can just combine together."

Merten adds that the project is a perfect way of recognizing those who have given so much.

"It's so neat to get your younger community to step up and showcase our veterans, and showing that we're so grateful for what they've done. This is a small way of thanking them and showing our appreciation."

The class is currently working to tell the story of another area veteran. They hope to highlight at least one or two veterans per year.

A wall featuring their stories will be on display at the St. Ansgar Legion.