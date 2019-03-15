Students raise their voices for climate change

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It’s a movement happening across the nation, thousands of students are heading to the streets to protest climate change and it's happening here in the Med City.

According to The World Meteorological Organization the last four years were the warmest on record... Meaning summers and winters are getting hotter.

Students walked out of school and gathered at Peace Plaza. Organizers like Alina Kaliszewski say it's up to the younger generations to make changes.

“We're the ones that's going to inherit all these problems that's been caused by past generations so we want to make sure that when we grow up, we're adults and we have our own children and grandchildren they still have a healthy planet to live on,” she said.

She also says they're making their voices heard, so laws can change.

“We're looking for policies like the green new deal which is a increase use for electrical cars and widespread charging stations across the country and things like light rail to replace air travel and just a green renewable economy,”