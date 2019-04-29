Students present recommendations from 'walking audit'

MASON CITY, Iowa - Earlier this month, Newman Catholic High School students participated in a 'walking audit' with Mason City's Active Living & Transportation Commission.

Today, they're sharing their findings on how to improve safety around their school.

Groups of students presented their recommendations to the commission, including Mayor Bill Schickel. Additions like crosswalks and traffic lights, as well as a speed counter, were among those recommended.

Senior Grayson Gaubatz hopes that these changes will improve an area that sees a lot of traffic.

"There's K-12 kids in this one small area, and we're kind of a little bit isolated. It's important to try and connect them as much as possible. I think what they're asking us to do and improving the walkability is a great thing, especially in this isolated area of Mason City."

"It's great for them to come out and have us talk about the things that we're experiencing every day, especially since we're running in two seasons, and they're letting us come out and determine what it might look like for other kids in the future."

The commission will assess the recommendations and base them on need and available funding. Those findings will then be presented to the Mason City City Council.