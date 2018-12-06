Students prepare for first big job interview

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - From teachers to bankers and news anchors, students at Clear Lake High School got the chance to sit down with area professionals to practice their interviewing skills today.

KIMT News 3's Katie Huinker helped in making students feel more confident and comfortable going into their first big job interview. Students were asked questions like where they see themselves in 10 years, what their weaknesses are and their greatest strengths. For some, it's their first taste of interviewing for a job but that's not the case for Taylor Krull. She’s already been through several interviews but is hoping to fine tune her skills to land a job in the finance field.

“Having jobs now I’ve been through interviews but it's preparing me for when it's more important, when I’m an adult and that's the only thing they're depending on is how I present myself,” says Krull.

The students do receive critiques from the interviewers when it comes to improving their performance and how to reach their career goals.