Students moved off-site after bomb threat at southern Minnesota school

A written bomb threat located in the Waseca Junior-Senior High School resulted in students being moved off-site.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 1:54 PM

WASECA, Minn. - A written bomb threat located in the Waseca Junior-Senior High School resulted in students being moved off-site.

The Waseca Police Department released the following information Monday afternoon:

“Earlier today, our School Resource Officer at the Waseca Junior/Senior High School- 1717 2nd St NW- was notified of a written bomb threat which was located in the school. In partnership with school district staff and administration, an investigation was started immediately and is still continuing. The credibility of the threat is undetermined at this time.

Just moments ago, Waseca Public Schools notified parents of their plan to move students off site for the remainder of the school day. Affected families should follow those instructions.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact us at 507-835-9720.”

 

