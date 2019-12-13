Clear

Students making blankets for those in need

Students at Lincoln Elementary School in Charles City are making blankets for the Charles City Police Department to give to those who might need it the most

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 1:36 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - During this season of giving, there are all kinds of different ways you can give back.

This week, about 100 students at Lincoln Elementary School are making fleece blankets, thanks to the donation of fabric from Jo Ann Fabrics in Mason City. They'll be donated to the Charles City Police Department, who will give them to those who may have lost their home in a fire, had a serious accident, or have had a medical emergency.

Devony O'Brien is one student that's been working on the blankets, and it makes her feel good that her efforts are going towards someone who might need it the most.

"If there's a fire they're not going to have any clothes, they're going to need a blanket to stay warm during this cold season. We're making blankets to keep them warm, and it makes me feel really good."

Teacher Bethany Jurrens, in her first year, got the idea from a local police department, and decided to run with it.

"I'm so happy that they're so excited to give back, knowing that they're going to someone more than they do. It's a great feeling to have right before the holiday season."

About 30 blankets are expected to be made, though the school has been getting more donations and will make up as many as they can.

