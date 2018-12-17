Students learn the spirit of giving

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Santa Claus is making a list and checking it twice to see who's naughty or nice. Many students at John Adams Middle School in Rochester aren't expecting coal this year.

For students who are respectful, safe and responsible throughout the year earn paw points.

Students can use paw points to get their loved ones a gift this holiday season. It’s not just mugs and cards. Students can buy board games, sports equipment to even jewelry.

Principal Kim McDonald tells KIMT this is to reward the students who earned their place on the nice list.

“We wanted to promote giving with our students and kindness so this is one way that we wanted them to be able to give back to someone they care about,” said the principal.

Many of the items were donated to the school such donations will be accepted until this Thursday.

After the holidays are over McDonalds adds the program will continue.

“We'll put them in our school store so students can still purchase them with their paw points for their own use something or sometimes we'll keep them for another activity,” She Adds.