Clear
BREAKING NEWS: State Patrol: 1 person dead after Hancock County accident Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Students learn the spirit of giving

If students are kind they are given paw points.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 6:21 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Santa Claus is making a list and checking it twice to see who's naughty or nice. Many students at John Adams Middle School in Rochester aren't expecting coal this year.

For students who are respectful, safe and responsible throughout the year earn paw points.
Students can use paw points to get their loved ones a gift this holiday season. It’s not just mugs and cards. Students can buy board games, sports equipment to even jewelry.
Principal Kim McDonald tells KIMT this is to reward the students who earned their place on the nice list.
“We wanted to promote giving with our students and kindness so this is one way that we wanted them to be able to give back to someone they care about,” said the principal.

Many of the items were donated to the school such donations will be accepted until this Thursday.
After the holidays are over McDonalds adds the program will continue.

“We'll put them in our school store so students can still purchase them with their paw points for their own use something or sometimes we'll keep them for another activity,” She Adds.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 13°
Another cool and clear night will lead into a breezy Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

The Giving Shop

Image

More than $30,000 donated to cancer research

Image

Zachary Patterson petitions court

Image

Concerns about rising number of West Nile Virus cases in Iowa

Image

HAZMAT training in Rochester

Image

Police chief discusses '48 Hours' story on Jodi Huisentruit

Image

My Money - Tips on saving money elsewhere

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Sunday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events