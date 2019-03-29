Students learn how maple syrup is made

AUSTIN, Minn.-From extracting sap to pouring the sweet goo into an evaporator...it's no easy task to make syrup.

What do they do with all the maple syrup? They sell it.

Kelly Bahl works at the nature center and says the proceeds from selling syrup fund the center's electronic-newsletter. She believes syrup sweetens the local economy.

“It's an opportunity to have maple syrup because the ones you get in the store like Aunt Jemima or whatever is flavored corn syrup not only is it local it taste miles better,” said Bahl.

Students learned patience is another ingredient needed for making syrup.

“You're going to be running and you might get tired and you might get tired of running and you might have a heavy bucket and then you pour it in there so it's hard,” said Johanna Simpson.

In the summer time the nature center also sells honey and those proceeds will also be used in the publication of the e-newsletter.