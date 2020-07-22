Students in Minnesota will be required to wear masks

Students in Minnesota will be required to wear face masks if school is in session this fall.

In the order released Wednesday, it states that students from Kindergarten to 12th grade “must comply with face coverings and face shield guidance.”

There are some provisions where students would not have to wear a mask, like when engaged in physical activity or sporting events and during eating times.

The order also states "students and staff in higher education institutions must comply with the requirements of this Executive Order."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the mandate is"the quickest, the cheapest, most effective way" to allow businesses and schools to open.

You can see the full order released by Minnesota state leaders here.