Students in Austin are hosting a drive-in fundraiser to help kickstart their own business

AUSTIN, Minn. - High school students in Austin wanting to become business owners in the future are learning first hand what it's like to navigate through a pandemic.

The Mower County CEO program has been around for 3 years now where students learn what it takes to become entrepreneurs. Currently, 21 students are in the program developing a variety of businesses - from candles and jewelry all the way to decor from bicycle parts and lawn equipment. The students meet with a banker, go through projected financials and create a full business plan to get approved for grant and loan money.

Janay Williams is a student in the program. She explained watching first hand the business owners they meet with navigate through the pandemic has been a huge learning curve. "I want to get more of an understanding on how businesses work. I think this program has opened up a lot of opportunities for all of us with everyone that we've met," she said. "I like leadership, I'm learning how to do that and I'm getting more confident with my public speaking."

The facilitator, Emily Hovland, said while going through this program during a pandemic has been challenging, they're also learning more than they might have otherwise. "As they were navigating that as students, everyone was navigating that," she explained. "So the businesses that we meet with, they were learning it right alongside our students. So Janay met a lot online and learned in different ways, but still got to access those business people just we had to be creative in how we did it."

On February 26th and 27th, the Mower County CEO students are hosting a drive-in fundraiser to help kickstart their businesses. The price for the entire vehicle is $45 with all of the proceeds going back to the students. The showings will be at Riverland Community College.

February 26th:

- Alvin & the Chipmunks at 6:15 p.m.

- The Sandlot at 8:30 p.m.

February 27th:

- The Greatest Showman at 6:15 p.m.

- Hidden Figures at 8:45 p.m.