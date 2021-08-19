Students in Albert Lea are now back in school

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Students in Albert Lea are back in school.

Albert Lea's high school is 8th through 12th grade and the 8th graders went back a day early to get acclimated to their new school. Everyone else in the district is heading back to the classroom on Thursday.

In 2020, students in Albert Lea started off the school year with distance learning. Then they ended the school year in the classroom and that's where they're picking it back up. The high school principal, Chris Dibble, said everyone is ready to be with one another again.

"If anything, we've learned flexibility as a lesson over the past 18 months. I see us using that again as we move forward," he explained. "Great staff, resilient staff. Our students are great and resilient. We're just going to do everything we can to keep the learning going and make sure that we are moving forward with growth the best we can."

The same protocols will be in place this year as last year. That includes a thermo temperature scanner greeting them at the door, routine daily symptom screening and social distancing. As for the use of face masks in the building, Dibble said while it is strongly recommended, they're trusting students and their parents will keep the safety of others in mind. "Teaching is so much different when you're face to face. Even with masks on, it was so much easier to give lessons and see how the students are feeling and build that relationship," he explained. I think the online portion gave us a good inside look at what life is like on the outside for a lot of our students, which is a good thing for teachers to know. But bringing them back together, it's that much easier to build those relationships, which are so important to learning."

Dibble said each building within the Albert Lea School District will closely monitor the COVID-19 cases and make changes accordingly. He explained he knows there's a lot of real-world issues going on right now that don't necessarily take place inside the classroom, so it's his job to make sure the students are getting a well-balanced education.