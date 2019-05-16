Students helping seniors

BYRON, Minn.-Instead of spending the day in class, students at Byron High and Middle School spent the day helping seniors clean up their homes.

That's made Betty Tomm's life so much easier.

Students cleaned up her garage and yard.

She tells KIMT it put her in the mood for spring and she is so grateful for their hard work.

“I want to thank them so much, they really did good work and very mannerly and the teacher was very nice and they worked hard,” said Tomm.

Organizers tell us that this helps keep seniors and people with disabilities living independently.