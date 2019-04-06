Students helping Nebraskans rebuild after flooding

ROCKFORD, Iowa - The cleanup continues in Nebraska after devastating flooding last month. And now, students from Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock High School are providing helping hands.
Students from the school's FFA chapter made their way to Schuyler in the Central part of the state early Friday, and got right to work, repairing and cleaning fencing, and even buying cat and dog food.
Amber Reams and Nathan Muller are both the school's FFA President and Vice President respectively, and believe it's important for students to pitch in.
"It's ver important for our school to help because if we were in a situation like this, we would want others to help us. So it's important that, since we're a small school, that we go out there and help and do whatever we can possible."
The students will be in Nebraska over the weekend before returning home. They join a group of students from Charles City also working on clean up efforts in the state.
