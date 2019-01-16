Students get hands-on experience in engineering and mechanics

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Students in Winnebago County now have the opportunity to get some experience as lawnmower mechanics and engineers through a program offered by the Forest City YMCA. This program gains them hands-on experience in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) field.

“I like building and engineering stuff so I thought this would be a fun opportunity to take apart something,” said Hayden Reynolds, a sixth grader.

Reynolds was not alone as nearly 20 other students gathered in the shop classroom at Forest City High School on Tuesday for the first rendition of ‘Grease Monkeys,’ an engineering project where the students will take apart a lawnmower engine and reconstruct it in six weeks.

The idea was made by Forest City YMCA Program Director, Tony Reynolds, who simply wanted a way for children like his to learn.

“He loves working with his hands and taking things apart, playing with Legos, and electro sets and stuff like that,” Reynolds told KIMT. “That's really kind of what sparked this is what can I do for kids similar to him that have that love, but they don't really have a resource to learn.”

While Mark Jenkins is accustomed to teaching children older than this, he hopes these students gain a passion for the industry.

“I’m looking forward to some of these kids sparking an interest at a younger age so when they do get up into high school, they might already have a plan or that passion to pursue something in the engineering, construction, or mechanic-type field,” said Jenkins, the Industrial Technology teacher at Forest City High School.

The class was limited to 20 students and is currently full. For information on enrollment for future courses, click here.