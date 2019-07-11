Students from E3 program showcase projects

AUSTIN, Minn- One group of kids are choosing to spend their summer learning. E3 is a science, math, and engineering-based enrichment program for students. The program brings together kids from Albert Lea, Austin, and Hayfield.

After 21 weeks of learning about their environment, conservation and habitats they presented their final project at IJ Holton in Austin Thursday.

From Bird feeders to replicas of different animals more than one hundred projects were showcased for family and friends.

Josephine Petersen is one of those kids choosing to spend her summer learning.

"When I got the opportunity to come here to E3 I thought this is about things that I’m interested in,” Petersen said. “I like to come here even if my friends think I’m crazy for coming to school during the summer. I think its really fun because you get to meet new people, you get to do a lot of fun stuff that you don’t get to do at an ordinary school."

Peterson considers herself to be a shy individual and says this group has helped her break out of her shell.

“When I first came here I really wasn't that much of a social person,” Petersen. “ As I started to get to know more people I made a friend and I made friends with people I realized that I’ve probably would have never met.

About 75 students participated in Thursday's event.