With no library in town, students construct little libraries in Canton

CANTON, Minn. - Borrowing books will soon be easier for Canton residents. Students from Mabel-Canton Public School constructed little libraries Tuesday morning. Located outside city hall and a nearby park, the libraries will provide easier access to get books.

"I think it's great whenever you can involve young people in a partnership," said Canton City Administrator Brock Bergey. "To do something like that is really a collaboration and shows small towns coming together."

Students worked nearly two years on the project and the community is hoping the libraries will increase reading.

"It's a great opportunity for our kids," said industrial technology teacher Paul Tollefsrud. "They took it on themselves to get a design and build a project."

The city doesn't have any libraries, not even in its school.