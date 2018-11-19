Students change policy at middle school

AUSTIN, Minn.- After Asia Higgins and Ater Manyuon were reprimanded, they tell KIMT they went to the school board to make their voices heard.

New principal Jessica Cabeen says there was a reason for the ban.

“Sometimes people make poor choice,” She said “I think there were issues in the past, I think where some students were bringing in something other than water bottles that they shouldn't have at school or just shouldn't have as a 13-year-old.”

Eighth graders Higgins and Manyuon say on two different occasions both students brought water bottles to school and both got in trouble. the incident igniting a fire within the students, as they reviewed the policy and asked for change.

“If you want to use water bottles then go talk to the principal. I feel like she thought we weren't going to do it,” said Manyuon.

They conducted a survey asking over 500 students if they wanted to be able to bring a water bottle into the classroom and also created a presentation for the school board.

The board unanimously voted yes to the change.