Students change policy at middle school

AUSTIN, Minn.- After Asia Higgins and Ater Manyuon were reprimanded, they tell KIMT they went to the school board to make their voices heard.
New principal Jessica Cabeen says there was a reason for the ban.
“Sometimes people make poor choice,” She said “I think there were issues in the past, I think where some students were bringing in something other than water bottles that they shouldn't have at school or just shouldn't have as a 13-year-old.”
Eighth graders Higgins and Manyuon say on two different occasions both students brought water bottles to school and both got in trouble. the incident igniting a fire within the students, as they reviewed the policy and asked for change.
“If you want to use water bottles then go talk to the principal. I feel like she thought we weren't going to do it,” said Manyuon.
They conducted a survey asking over 500 students if they wanted to be able to bring a water bottle into the classroom and also created a presentation for the school board.
The board unanimously voted yes to the change.
