Students can receive free tutoring through the Rochester Public Library

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you or your children need some help with school work right now, the Rochester Public Library can help! All you need is a library card.

Through a new program called Brainfuse, you can get free, live tutoring any day of the week, including the weekend. The tutors can help with a wide range of subjects, even helping you with a resume. Karen Lemke with the library said because school has looked totally different this year for students, this service has been extremely beneficial. "We all deserve access to high quality education. We all deserve that access to information and that's what libraries have done historically for years," she explained. "This is just another resource we offer to make sure that everybody has access to what they need to continue to grow and learn."

The free, live tutoring will be offered through the fall.