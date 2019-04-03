Clear
Students, bikers raising awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

Local students and bikers are working together to raise awareness about child abuse.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 10:38 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Every ten seconds, a report of child abuse is made.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month is trying to improve that statistic.

On Wednesday, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton declared the month in the city.

Students from Rosa Parks Charter School are hanging blue ribbons to raise awareness.

One students hopes it will encourage people to ask questions.

“That's how we learn. If you ask questions, you get more knowledge about the things around us,” Rayia Omot, a student at Rosa Parks Charter School, said. “It helps us comprehend things as well.”

The students event got help from a group who call themselves “Bikers Against Child Abuse.”

The bikers say they ride to empower victims.

“Who better than to support an abused child,” Grandma, a biker a part of the Bluff Valley Chapter of BACA, said, “To take that fear from them but a biker?”

You can reach the Informational Helpline at 1-866-71-ABUSE.

