Students at Riverside Central Elementary are showing their appreciation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Crossing guards can do a lot more for students than just helping them cross the street. That's the case for Diane Tucker.

Mrs. Tucker has been a guard for 41 years. Students from Riverside Central Elementary want to make sure she knows just how appreciative the school is to have her. They presented her with thank you cards signed by the students and teachers. Mrs. tucker was almost speechless to know how grateful they are to have her keeping them safe everyday. "This means quite, quite a bit. The parents are very, very nice. Unbelievable," said Mrs. Tucker. Teachers and students at Riverside say the school wouldn't be quite the same without Mrs. Tucker.

Riverside Central Elementary school just submitted an application for a grant to get a 'walking school bus.' This would help more children safely walk to school at once. Rochester Public Schools is still in need of more crossing guards. You can register here.