Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning - Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Students at Riverside Central Elementary are showing their appreciation

Some students are making sure the people keeping them safe don't go unnoticed.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 6:13 AM
Updated: Feb 14, 2020 6:23 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Crossing guards can do a lot more for students than just helping them cross the street. That's the case for Diane Tucker.

Mrs. Tucker has been a guard for 41 years. Students from Riverside Central Elementary want to make sure she knows just how appreciative the school is to have her. They presented her with thank you cards signed by the students and teachers. Mrs. tucker was almost speechless to know how grateful they are to have her keeping them safe everyday. "This means quite, quite a bit. The parents are very, very nice. Unbelievable," said Mrs. Tucker. Teachers and students at Riverside say the school wouldn't be quite the same without Mrs. Tucker.

Riverside Central Elementary school just submitted an application for a grant to get a 'walking school bus.' This would help more children safely walk to school at once. Rochester Public Schools is still in need of more crossing guards. You can register here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-15° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -34°
Albert Lea
Clear
-17° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -17°
Austin
Clear
-17° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -17°
Charles City
Clear
-17° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -33°
Rochester
Clear
-21° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -43°
Temperatures rebound today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temperatures set to rebound

Image

Rochester's LInks to Titanic

Image

Section wrestling semifinalists

Image

Lourdes wins Section title

Image

What goes into the decision to cancel or delay school

Image

Rock Steady Boxing

Image

New CBD store in Rochester

Image

Britt opens warming shelter in City Hall

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/13

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/13

Community Events