Students at Riverland host interactive storytelling on diversity

AUSTIN, Minn. - Wednesday afternoon students at Riverland Community College held interactive storytelling sessions to open up the conversation about diversity. The session was geared to help students rethink how they see diversity in themselves and their community.

Oballa Oballa is studying social work at Riverland Community College. The Ethiopian native moved to the U.S in 2013.

He says he wanted to learn the culture and got involved in many different activities. He went on to serve as a student president for the college. He says events like this are welcoming and make an impact.

"A kid like me from Africa," Oballa said. "I define how my culture is and then from there, we are learning from ourselves. We are learning how we are going to put all of those different cultures together and live together and also see the humanity in ourselves."

About two dozen people attended the event.