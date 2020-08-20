Students are back in class at Rosa Parks Charter High School and a non-profit is helping mentor them

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students at Rosa Parks Charter High School started classes this week and we're learning a non-profit is helping some of them along the way.

Hope Fuse is located right behind Rosa Parks and staff there mentors kids in the community, provides them with a safe space to just hang out and also helps them through school. "A lot of our students haven't had the opportunity to see what they're capable of," said Elizabeth Bruns, a math teacher. "So by having this partnership with Hope Fuse, we're able to show them what they can't see or what their future will hold for them."

The organization serves over 70 students between the ages of 10 and 21 and a lot of them attend Rosa Parks. The founder, Manasseh Kambaki, said growing up, he understood the meaning behind it takes a community to raise children and that's what he wants to do with Hope Fuse. He shut it down for a few weeks because of the pandemic and it really took a toll on everyone. "It was tough on the kids, it was tough on the staff and it was also tough on myself starting up a non-profit, then COVID-19 hit," explained Kambaki. "It was a blessing in disguise because then I could focus on exactly what it is that we could focus on and get the kids through. So it was definitely something hard for everybody involved."

Kambaki said his goal is to provide mentor ship, academic support and community engagement, but also helping them with school and figuring out what they want to do later in life. "So just having a safe place where the kids can come socialize, interact with adults and also just stay positive," Kambaki explained. "So we try to create a positive environment. The culture here with the staff is that we're always positive, we're always lending a helping hand and also just trying to show a brighter side of what could be going on." He said in the future, he wants to serve kids in surrounding cities, not just Rochester, and eventually expand the organization to other states.

Students at Rosa Parks Charter High School are following a hybrid model and will remain that way until Governor Walz makes new guidelines.