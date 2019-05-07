Students and first responders act out mock car crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At Mayo High School, students and local first responders acted out a mock prom night car crash.

One student died, more were injured, and another was arrested for texting and drinking while driving. The rest of their classmates watched the scene unfold.

"We just have to trust that by giving the information and allowing them to process in their own way that they can then take that information and make a good decision," says Rochester Police Officer Greg Marx.