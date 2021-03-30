Students across southeastern Minnesota will be heading back to in-person learning at Zumbro Education District

BYRON, Minn. - Zumbro Education District, or ZED, is a K-12 public school with students coming from 7 different school districts. It provides services for special ed, at-risk students and a transition program for students between the ages of 18 and 21. The school is known for serving students with special learning requirements that their public school can't offer.

Currently, there are 3 different campuses, but that'll be changing soon as a new school will be built. The executive director, Patrick Gordon, said while a lot of the students were able to continue with in-person learning during the pandemic, it still brought on some challenges. "Human connection is the biggest thing for us," he explained. "That's really been lost and we've had to really get creative and figure out a way to make that happen in a safe and health guideline type of way."

Gordon said even though it wasn't always smooth sailing, some good has come out of this past year. "I try to be an optimist and we really have some good things coming out of this to be honest with you. For some things, it took a pandemic and I hate to say it like that, but the virtual piece, some of the technology, learning some of the thing that we're able to do in a year or two or like this school year. Some things are going to stay permanent to be honest with you," explained Gordon.

The new building for ZED will open in the fall of 2022 with the idea of being large enough to grow its services and enrollment. The construction will begin this summer.