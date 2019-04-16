Clear
Student sends message about distracted driving: 'No text is worth a death'

John Marshall High School Senior Mohammad Alhusaini made a video to raise awareness about the deadly driving habit.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 8:09 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s responsible for several death every year, still many people are driving distracted.

A local student is being recognized for raising awareness and fighting back against the deadly driving habit.

Mohammad Alhusaini is a senior at John Marshall High School. He moved to Rochester in 2017 from Kuwait.

He’s using his passion of film to get this message across: “No text is worth a death.”

“They are putting their lives and other people's lives in danger,” Alhusaini said. “We have to take this really seriously.”

It’s a 30-second video showing what could happen when you text and drive.

Alhusaini made the video short on purpose, showing just how little time it takes to change a life.

“You have to be more protective for your life,” Alhusaini said, “because at the end, you have like loved ones and people who care about you. They don't want to lose you.”

Law enforcement are giving the senior a “Traffic Safety Champion Award.”

Greg Marx, a school resource officer with the Rochester Police Department, thinks the message may ring louder coming from a fellow student rather than an officer with a badge.

“I think it resonates a lot better with those kids and they tend to take a look at it a little bit differently when it comes from somebody their own age,” Marx said.

It’s a lesson for all drivers to look up from your phones.

“We don't want to see something bad happen just because they're worried about when a text message is coming,” Marx said.

Right now, law enforcement in the region are doing enhanced distracted driving enforcement and education.

Starting Aug. 1, Minnesotans will have to use hands-free devices in their cars.

