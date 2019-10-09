Clear

Student make huge donation to Riverland food pantry

Items will help launch pantry on Albert Lea campus.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 5:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Some aspiring legal eagles at Riverland Community College have made a big effort to help their fellow citizens.

Riverland spokesman James Douglass says students in the criminal justice program have been collecting food to donate during the school’s Color Run. Since that event was delayed due to weather, Douglass says the students donated two pickup trucks and three squad cars full of food on Wednesday.

“This was such a generous act by our criminal justice students,” says Douglass. “Many of them spent their own money to purchase the groceries.”

The donations filled the Riverland food pantry and took up all of another storage room on the Austin campus. Douglass says this donation will help launch the food pantry on Riverland’s Albert Lea campus as well.

