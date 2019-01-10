Student loans not impacted by shutdown

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We are 20 days into the partial government shutdown. Parks, businesses and families are all being impacted.

College students and recent graduates like Fernando Sanchez are breathing a sigh of relief.

Though the government shutdown continues, The Department of Education remains fully funded. That means students can receive their federal loans.

“I went to RCTC so it wasn’t a lot of money to begin with but I can see that maybe someone going to like an elite college,” said Sanchez.

He tells KIMT that it’s impossible for most students to pay for college out of pocket.

“A lot of students see that and like how am I suppose to do it if the governement can’t even do it,” he adds.

The shutdown also doesn’t impact people paying back their student loans.