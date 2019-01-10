Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 13-year-old Wisconsin girl found alive Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Student loans not impacted by shutdown

The government shutdown is impacting departments but one remains fully funded.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 7:59 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We are 20 days into the partial government shutdown. Parks, businesses and families are all being impacted.
College students and recent graduates like Fernando Sanchez are breathing a sigh of relief.
Though the government shutdown continues, The Department of Education remains fully funded. That means students can receive their federal loans.

“I went to RCTC so it wasn’t a lot of money to begin with but I can see that maybe someone going to like an elite college,” said Sanchez.

He tells KIMT that it’s impossible for most students to pay for college out of pocket.

“A lot of students see that and like how am I suppose to do it if the governement can’t even do it,” he adds.

The shutdown also doesn’t impact people paying back their student loans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
The warm up trend has begun - clouds will move back in for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dept. of Education Remains Funded

Image

Roundabout Coming to Byron

Image

Chateau Theatre Undergoing Renovations

Image

Working towards diversity, inclusion and equity

Image

FDA trims inspections due to shutdown

Image

Thursday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Hockey concussion recommendations released by Mayo Clinic

Image

New mannequin helps with CPR training

Image

Bids come in for multipurpose arena

Image

A new sheriff is sworn in in Fillmore County

Community Events