Student-led legislation advancing at the Iowa State Capitol

MASON CITY, Iowa - Local students are getting involved in politics, and they're seeing results.

House File 408, a bill formed by some Mason City High School students, is gaining momentum. The bill would allow judges to have the option of housing those convicted of class D felonies in a county jail rather than a state penitentiary, in an effort to not only save taxpayer dollars, but also to reduce their chance of re-offending.

Last week, John Lee's AP Government class presented the bill to the House Judiciary Subcommittee, and was advanced to the House Judiciary Committee. Last night, the bill advanced through the legislative deadline known as 'funnel week', and could be debated on the floor.

The idea for the bill initially started with Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver, who championed for it back in 2011. He's proud of the students' work and progress on the proposal, as well as the support it's receiving.

"The cooperation between Sheriffs offices, county prosecutors, defense attorneys, that's what's going to drive this and make this successful.

"We can't lose sight of our inmates. We can keep them here at the local level, we can keep them employed through work release programs, support groups, they have family here to visit them. Those benefits are there at the local level that they don't have at the state level."

In addition, it costs roughly $100/day to house a prisoner in the state lockup, while at the county jail, it's about half that much.