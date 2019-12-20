Student in Albert Lea taken into custody after BB gun, knife found in backpack

ALBERT LEA , Minn. - An Albert Lea student was taken into custody Thursday after a report of someone having a weapon at the Alternative Learning Center.

"We contacted our police liaison, who discovered a replica BB gun and knife in the student’s backpack. The student was cooperative throughout the process, and was taken into custody by the police. Our school and district will continue to take appropriate action to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the district said.

The name of the person taken into custody was not released.