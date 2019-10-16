Clear

Student housing project proposed for downtown Rochester

UMR and YMCA teaming up to find a developer.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 1:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A student housing project is being proposed for downtown Rochester.

The University of Minnesota Rochester and the Rochester Area Family YMCA are seeking a developer to build first year student housing and learning spaces, offices for staff, and recreation spaces. The hope is for the new facilities to be open by May 2022.

According to UMR and YMCA officials, proposals must address development on University of Minnesota-owned land in the Destination Medical Center Learning and Recreation Zone, though proposers may also offer additional proposals within specified downtown Rochester locations, including the DMC sub-districts of Discovery Square, Heart of the City, and Downtown Waterfront.

A request for developer’s proposals was issued Wednesday and can be seen on the University of Minnesota’s webpage for current bid opportunities.

