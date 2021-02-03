Student first scholarship program bill passes Iowa Senate

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is looking to expand academic options for students in the Hawkeye State.

Senate File 159 would shift some taxpayer dollars allocated towards public school funding through private schools. It would establish a 'student first scholarship' for kids in certain public schools that are getting help from the Every Student Succeed Act and want to attend a private school, as well as creating a charter school program, and make open enrollment available for all Iowa students.

Christy Bram and Jenni Anderson are teachers at North Iowa Christian School, and whose children also attend school there. They feel that the bill would help put the private school on equal financial footing with public schools, and allow more freedom of choice for parents.

"We all make the commitment to pay tuition for our kids. It would greatly impact a lot of our families and students who may choose to come to North Iowa Christian School," Bram says.

"All the tuition that we get right now is either given from different organizations or parents and scholarships that we offer here, but it would be nice to be able to get...some technology things or to be able to have that extra funding coming in would be a blessing ," Anderson says.

However, Mason City superintendent Dave Versteeg is concerned about what the bill could mean for public schools, as it could impact enrollment and funding.

"Public schools are overseen by publicly elected citizens, citizen boards who are required to report academic results to the general public. We have annual public financial audits, we're transparent about our expenditures. This bill does not allow for private schools to be held in the same transparency standards for either financial or student achievement. And I think taxpayers have the right to know how their funds are being used."

While Mason City schools would not be directly impacted if the bill passes, as none of the district's schools currently meet a designated criteria this scholarship would be eligible for, he feels that if the program is expanded, it could lead to consequences.

"I think if public dollars are going to be spent, the same rules that apply to my school should apply to that school."

The bill passed the Senate last week, and is now being considered in the House Education Committee.