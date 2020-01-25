Clear

High school student firefighters-in-training complete Firefighter 1 course, take part in controlled burn training

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester, Byron, and Stewartville high school juniors and seniors took part in a controlled burn with the Rochester Fire Department Saturday morning. The training is a part of a firefighter course for high school students that RFD launched this school year with Rochester Public Schools.

The State-mandated controlled burn is the final part of the students' Firefighter 1 course. Next, they'll be taking a hazardous materials course. The class is partially online, partially hands-on experiences.

The goal is to allow high schoolers to explore firefighting as a career and complete some of their certifications before graduation.

"It's been a really fun course. I've really enjoyed it. It's really led me to have a better idea of what I want to do in the future after high school," says Preston Satzke, a Byron High School junior.

