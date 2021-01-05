Student athletes mask up for practices

KASSON, Minn- Young athletes are already dealing with a lot changes connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, including wearing a mask during both practices and competitions. Beginning January 4, they had to start wearing them regardless of whether they are practicing, competing, or just sitting down. For Kasson-Mantorville High School athletes, it is an adjustment but it's not stopping them from doing what they love.

The high school's athletic director, Broc Threinen, hasn't heard any complaints from the student athletes but tells KIMT News 3, it can be a challenge as they continue to try to get into shape.

"It really depends on the individual," explained Thrienen. "If your in pretty good physical condition coming in, it probably isn't too much of an adjustment. If you maybe aren't in great physical condition, it might have more of an impact."

Thrienen has also been working with coaches to make sure athletes are taking breaks from time to time to give them more time to breathe.

"We've taken a common sense approach with our coaches," explained Thrienen. "They have done an outstanding job just on day one where if you need to get a breath of fresh air or if you are feeling you are short a breathe, take a step outside away from people and catch a breath."

As challenging as practicing or competing with a mask can be, student athletes at Kasson-Mantorville High School are willing to make sacrifices. Winter sports games for Kasson-Mantorville High School are expected to begin on January 14.