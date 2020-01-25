Clear

Struggling students now have another option to get their diploma in Mason City

School board approved agreement with the Iowa NET High Academy to provide an online, project based curriculum to achieve their education goals

Posted: Jan 25, 2020 3:24 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - The traditional classroom may not always work for some students that have an insecure living situation, behavioral issues, mental health challenges, learning disabilities or a language barrier, which could make it a struggle for some to meet requirements in order to graduate.

Mason City High School principal Dan Long understands that.

"I think a similar goal, to any school district, is helping kids be successful. What you see is educators in our state that are looking for ways to help kids be successful and graduate high school."

This week, the Mason City Board of Education approved an agreement with an online, Iowa-based program to accomplish that goal.

"We recognize that there could be a number of reasons that could be a barrier for a kid making graduation difficult, so we want to leave options for ourselves so kids can be successful."

The program is through the Iowa NET High Academy, a one-on-one program that has courses ranging from math to science and everything in between.

"We recognize that there may be a situation we haven't come across where there's a viable need to use this."

Students are paired with a mentor, where they tailor a plan based on what they want to do after graduation, like cosmetology. They're then set up with a project-based curriculum that follows Iowa Core standards to reach those goals, with constant measurement going to ensure that they're not only on track, but can also fit back in to traditional schooling. In addition, students that utilize Iowa NET remain with their respective school.

The founder of the program, Dr. Cynthia Knight, is an expert in helping students make it through school, having structured programs in special education, math, science and other subjects through the Iowa Department of Education, and is recognized as one of Iowa's forward-thinking leaders in intervention strategies in education. For her, it's personal, as her daughter went through an at-risk program.

"I kept seeing 4,000 kids dropping out every year. I tried to figure how could we educate those kids that won't come or can't come to school, for whatever reason."

In the near 10 years the academy's been operating, she's heard from many who say the program changed them. And even if there is only one student in the district that utilizes it, having the option means something great to her.

"When they have accomplished this type of high school diploma, there's that sense of pride and accomplishment...it is truly amazing."

The program has over 100 students, 101 courses, and has had a more than 80% graduation rate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Quieter weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part one

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/24

Image

Iowa Senate working on gun legislation

Image

Report shows 3 in 5 Americans feel lonely

Image

Dan Feehan campaigns against so-called "Dark Money"

Image

Constant snow forcing homeowners to clear sidewalks again and again

Image

Minn DOT stocked with salt for winter

Image

Connecting those in need with local resources

Image

One-on-One with Dan Feehan

Community Events