Structure in Mower Co. reduced to rubble after fire

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - The only thing remaining from a fire Saturday night in Mower County is rubble.

The Rohler Rink in Brownsdale is a total loss after it was engulfed in flames.

The fire was reported just before midnight and was extinguished at roughly 4:00 AM the following morning. Salvage and overhaul operations continued into the morning hours.

When the Brownsdale Fire Department arrived on scene, it confirmed the southernmost portion of the structure was fully involved in the fire.

No one was inside the rink at the time of the fire and no civilians were hurt.

Two Brownsdale firefighters were hurt while responding to the fire. One firefighter was treated on-site for minor smoke inhalation. Another was transported to St Marys for injuries from a fall while conducting water shuttle operations. The firefighter is expected to be ok.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Brownsdale Fire Department, MN State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Mower County Sheriff’s Office.