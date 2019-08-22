ORONOCO, Minn. - KIMT News 3 was on scene of a structure fire in Oronoco.
It happened in the 12000 block of 18th Ave. NW Thursday night.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the building for quite some time after the flames were put out.
The Oronoco Fire Department, Pine Island Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance were on scene.
Stay with KIMT News 3 as we continue to learn more about this breaking story.
