Strong winds result in elevated fire risks around the area

Special Weather Statement

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon... The combination of gusty winds, low humidity in the afternoon and dry conditions will produce elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon. West to northwest winds will be sustained at speeds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. The humidity will fall into the 20 to 30 percent range this afternoon and should be lowest over central and portions of western Wisconsin. Any fire could quickly spread in these conditions, so avoid outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local authorities. Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly.

Special Weather Statement

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Brisk Winds and Elevated Fire Danger Again Today... Although not as windy as Monday, northwest winds will still gust from 25 to 40 mph at times today. It will be cooler as well, but these winds will still combine with drying grasses and low humidities, as low as 25 to 35 percent by afternoon, to produce another day of elevated fire danger. These winds may blow around unsecured objects and affect high profile vehicles. Also, conditions will be favorable for fires to develop and spread quickly, so avoid outdoor burning.

Special Weather Statement

Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Pope; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...GUSTY WINDS AND ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY... Westerly winds could gust as high as 45 mph across west-central Minnesota this afternoon, with gusts of 30-40 mph expected elsewhere this morning through the early evening. In addition to the gusty winds, drier air behind a cold front will create hazardous fire weather conditions this afternoon, especially across southwest and south-central Minnesota. Use caution if burning this afternoon, and always check with local officials for the status of burn bans in your county.