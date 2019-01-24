Strong winds not slowing down drivers

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - There's no question that the wind has picked up dramatically throughout the course of Thursday. But are the stronger winds affecting the ability to travel?

Sisters Cathy Larweck and Cindy Johnson are heading from just north of the Twin Cities to Arizona for a vacation, but made a brief stop at the Top of Iowa Rest Area in Worth County.

"I started out with my cruise control on, but it's not good with all the safety equipment on your cars and that. You can slow up and slow down. So not a good idea to have your cruise control on in this wind."

Even without cruise control, they have been able to maintain their speed.

"We've been going 70 and keeping up with the semis."

But the visibility started changing.

"There's been a couple whiteouts. The roads are not slick though, but it's almost like hazy because of the snow being blown around."

Rob Mauritz and his wife are traveling in the opposite direction, from Des Moines to near Wisconsin Dells.

"It was worse near Des Moines, because there's more snow on the ground, so there's more to blow. And then there was a stretch there where it wasn't so bad, but now it's getting bad again. The visibility is getting worse."

He's also been able to drive the speed limit, but did come across a scary situation.

"We did see one truck that appeared to be dying. It was still in the road, flashers, and that's scary because you don't know if someone's going to catch up to him too quickly."

They're all no strangers to this weather, but safety is always forefront.

"We live in Minnesota. We always drive in this kind of weather," Larweck and Johnson add.

"Being from Wisconsin, we're used to this. It's still a little unnerving at times," Mauritz adds.