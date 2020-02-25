Strong turnout for Minnesota early voting at new pop-up locations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're one week away from Super Tuesday when 14 states, including Minnesota, will hold presidential primaries.

Two new pop-up voting locations in the Rochester area are now open for people who want to cast their ballot before the busy day.

Olmsted County says voter turnout so far has been fairly solid with more than a hundred early voters on Tuesday.

Voters have options this week if they want to cast their ballot. They can head to the 4H building at Graham Park as well as pop-up locations at 125 Live and the Olmsted County Government Center.

Rochester voter Karen Truitt cast her ballot at the 4H building. She appreciates the early voting options saying, "It's just a matter of convenience because of my work hours it's easier to vote when I'm able to as opposed to after work."

Heather Bestler of Olmsted County's Property Records and Licensing Office says in 2018 a third of voters in the county cast a ballot before election day with most filled out during this period.

The popularity of early voting is what prompted the county to open two new places to vote early.

Bestler added, "Being able to put your ballot into the tabulator instead of using those secrecy envelopes, the popularity of that

has sky rocketed."

The period will last seven days, up until Super Tuesday, and Bestler says there will be plenty of opportunities for voters to exercise their patriotic duty.

She explained, "Today and Thursday we are open from 8am-8pm to allow people to cast their ballot after their done with work or before they go into work and then we're also open Saturday from 10am-5pm also to give people more of an opportunity."

The county does recommend voters come prepared since some of the names on the ballot are no longer in the race.

"The list of candidates on each ballot was certified to the state of Minnesota back in December 31st so the list of candidates hasn't changed since then," added Bestler.